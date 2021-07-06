Former MLB player arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a former Major League Baseball player on Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said Bronson Sardinha was taken into custody in Kapolei just after midnight.

The Kamehameha Schools graduate posted bail and was released.

Sardinha was also arrested in 2015.

Police said the former New York Yankee head-butted an HPD officer after arguing with a woman in Waipahu.

The Yankees drafted Sardinha with the 34th overall pick in 2001.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.