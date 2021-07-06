Forecast: Breezy trade winds to prevail; south shore surf continues to rise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will prevail through Tuesday, then trend down into the light to moderate range for the tail end of the work week.

The trades will ramp back up over the weekend, reaching breezy levels once again Sunday through early next week. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

Surf along south-facing shores will likely continue to rise through early Tuesday morning due to this large south-southwest swell.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday afternoon.

The locally strong trades will produce moderate, choppy surf along east-facing shores into Tuesday.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain just above typical summertime flat conditions through Tuesday as small northwest swells move through.

