Female motorcyclist critically injured in Kailua crash

Approximate area of the crash.
Approximate area of the crash.(HNN Graphics)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a crash in Windward Oahu on Monday.

The crash, which happened just before 11 a.m., led to the temporary shutdown of the Kaneohe Bay Drive H3 westbound onramp.

HPD investigators said that the motorcyclist was heading southwest on Kaneohe Bay Drive when she made a wide turn onto the H-3 onramp.

The driver of the motorcycle overshot the turn and collided with a curb. She was thrown from the bike and hit her head on the roadway. Officials did not say if she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews responded and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition with head and other internal injuries.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. All lanes in the area have since reopened.

