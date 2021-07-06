Female motorcyclist critically injured in Kailua crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a crash in Windward Oahu on Monday.

The crash, which happened just before 11 a.m., led to the temporary shutdown of the Kaneohe Bay Drive H3 westbound onramp.

HPD investigators said that the motorcyclist was heading southwest on Kaneohe Bay Drive when she made a wide turn onto the H-3 onramp.

The driver of the motorcycle overshot the turn and collided with a curb. She was thrown from the bike and hit her head on the roadway. Officials did not say if she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews responded and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition with head and other internal injuries.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. All lanes in the area have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.