COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

