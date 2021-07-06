Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:10 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears’ longtime manager is resigning.

A source with knowledge of the situation says Larry Rudolph sent a resignation later to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to her conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

He wrote that he has not spoken to Spears in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.

He says he believes she is now planning to officially retire and no longer needs his services.

Rudolph has worked with Spears since her breakout 1995 single, “Baby One More Time.”

No comment has been made yet by Spears’ team on her career plans.

This comes nearly two weeks after the singer claimed during a court hearing that she was forced to perform and take medication against her will during her nearly 13-year conservatorship.

She called it “abusive.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday morning, empty cases of alcohol, dozens of liquor bottles and red plastic cups...
Military member shot during party near Oahu graveyard; police investigate weekend crimes
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights
The quake was detected at 1:44 p.m. Monday.
No tsunami generated by 5.2 magnitude quake off Hawaii Island coast
Visitors to Diamond Head State Monument pass pre-pandemic levels.
Diamond Head, like many other sites, is slammed with tourists. So what can the state do?
The U.S. Coast Guard has been salvaging items from a cargo plane crash off Kalaeloa last week...
NTSB investigation into downed cargo plane off Kalaeloa deepens

Latest News

Not wanting to be outshined by holiday fireworks, the sun blasts its biggest solar flare in...
Take a Look at This: Biggest solar flare in years caught on camera
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin, stranded...
Man with autism robbed, stranded by ‘friends’ in Ala. gets help home from law enforcement
HFD is investigating an overnight house fire in Waianae.
Woman, 66, dead in early-morning house fire in Waianae
High surf warning signs were put up at Sandy beach.
High surf keeps Honolulu Ocean Safety busy during holiday weekend
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son