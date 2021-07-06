Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

39 new COVID cases reported; no additional fatalities

Kaiser vaccine
Kaiser vaccine(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

The new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 38,082.

With no new fatalities, the death toll from the virus remains at 518.

Of the new cases Monday, 34 were on Oahu, six on Hawaii Island, one on Maui, one on Kauai and six out of state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 615 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58.3% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday morning, empty cases of alcohol, dozens of liquor bottles and red plastic cups...
Military member shot during party near Oahu graveyard; police investigate weekend crimes
Visitors to Diamond Head State Monument pass pre-pandemic levels.
Diamond Head, like many other attractions, is slammed with tourists. What can the state do?
Waikiki, Hawaii
Pre-travel test requirement soon to be dropped for travelers vaccinated on the mainland
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights
The quake was detected at 1:44 p.m. Monday.
No tsunami generated by 5.2 magnitude quake off Hawaii Island coast

Latest News

Although Hawaii's skating community is small, the Ice Palace has long been the state's home for...
After 18-months, skating community looks forward to return of Ice Palace
Diamond Head
Diamond Head, like many other sites, is slammed with tourists. So what can the state do?
Waikiki, Hawaii
Pre-travel test requirement soon to be dropped for travelers vaccinated on the mainland
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases and no new deaths