Source: Pilot critically injured in cargo plane crash off Kalaeloa released from hospital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pilot who was critically injured in a cargo plane crash off Kalaeloa last week has been discharged from the hospital, sources told Hawaii News Now on Monday.

The other pilot was treated for a head injury and lacerations and also appears to be out of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to update the public on its investigation. A team of 10 investigators was sent to Hawaii to look into why the Boeing 737-200 went down Friday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been salvaging items from the crash.

It posted images from Twitter showing that stuffed animals were among the cargo that was retrieved.

A safety zone remains in place surrounding the salvage operation.

Authorities said the Transair Flight 810 crew reported engine trouble and was attempting to return to Honolulu about 1:30 a.m. Friday when they were forced to ditch the craft in the water.

Transair announced that it is temporarily suspending all operations of its Boeing 737s.

