Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

One person dead after accident at Iowa amusement park

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of the rides at the Iowa amusement park.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:59 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (Gray News) - One person died following an accident over the weekend on a ride at Adventureland Park, and three others were injured.

A Facebook post on the theme park’s page late Sunday confirmed the death of one of its guests. Adventureland Park said a boat on the Raging River ride overturned Saturday with six people riding on it.

KCRG reported the names of the people involved have not been publicly released.

They initially said Saturday that four people had been transported to a hospital, three with critical injuries and one with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the park said in the post that an investigation is ongoing, and the ride remains closed.

“Adventureland is working closely with both the state and local authorities and would like to thank them again for their efforts,” they said. “At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The ride had been inspected Friday and was found in good working order, Adventureland said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here are some July Fourth events in Hawaii that promise fun for whole family
Kawailiʻulā. Photographer: Cody Yamaguchi.
Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Haunani-Kay Trask
Haunani-Kay Trask, Hawaiian scholar and activist, dies at 71
HFC rescues injured hiker on Maunawili Falls Trail.
Woman seriously injures back after jumping from Maunawili Falls
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights

Latest News

FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies after fall in fireworks accident
The U.S. Coast Guard has been salvaging items from a cargo plane crash off Kalaeloa last week...
Source: Pilot critically injured in cargo plane crash off Kalaeloa released from hospital
Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
3 more victims found in South Florida condo collapse; death toll at 27
Monday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds linger with fewer showers