High surf advisory posted for south shores for possible 12-foot waves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all islands for what could be the largest swell of the summer so far.

The advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu is predicting waves along south shores to rise to 7 to 10 feet Sunday night, then peak at 8 to 12 feet late Monday and Tuesday.

The new long-period swell from the southern hemisphere started to arrive at buoys well south of Hawaii early Sunday morning.

Forecasters expect surf to remain at advisory levels Monday through Wednesday, with the highest surf possible on Tuesday.

Waves will likely remain near or just above advisory heights on Wednesday, then lower Thursday into the weekend.

Beachgoers can expect strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with stronger than normal longshore and rip currents that could make swimming dangerous and difficult.

Anyone going to south shore beaches should exercise caution due to the high waves, and follow all advice from ocean safety lifeguards.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.