Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung uses social media to help college athletes navigate new NCAA rules

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NCAA’s Milestone Rule Change has opened the flood gates for College athletes to profit on their Names, images and Likeness, now a Kamehameha Grad wants to help those athletes Build their brand.

Kamalani Dung has had a stellar career on the softball field and while her time on the diamond is not over, the former Warrior is pivoting to brand ambassador, to help other athletes navigate the *world of personal branding.

“I’m going to use my platform and use my voice for sure to help people.” Dung told Hawaii News Now sports reporter Kyle Chinen. “Because its definitely life changing stuff if you do it right.”

A 2016 graduate of Kamehameha Schools, Dung played collegiality at Fresno State and Cal before stops on the Puerto Rican National team and the pros for Athletes Unlimited.

Coupling a large social media following with her background in business, Dung says she will now look to help collegiate athletes navigate this new frontier and hopefully avoid any costly errors.

“When it comes to athletes looking for deals, its definitely going to be a grind.” Dung said “So I know that a lot of people think that July first they were going to wake up with their hundred thousand dollar deal, but I mean that is just not the reality of it.”

The 24-year-old emphasized the importance of a social media presence with apps like Twitter and Tik Tok becoming key tools for personal branding, which can catch the eye of companies that match the athletes interests.

“Branding yourself, staying true to who you are and finding those brands that kind of align with what you’re looking for and what they’re looking for and then going from there.” Dung said. “That’s where you’ll find your bread and butter.”

If you have questions, Dung says you can head to her social media channels @KAMADUNG or you can fill out an Athlete Contact Form.

