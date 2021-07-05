Tributes
Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases and no new deaths

The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 38,043.

With no new fatalities, the death toll from the virus remains at 518.

Of the new cases Monday, 34 were on Oahu, six on Hawaii Island, one on Maui, one on Kauai and six out of state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 603 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58.3% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

