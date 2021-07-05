Forecast: Windward showers and high surf for Monday

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue blowing for the first half of the week, then ease up a bit around Wednesday. Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and early-morning hours through the week.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all islands, with surf expected to peak around 8 to 12 feet Monday and Tuesday. A series of small short period northwest swells are expected through the middle of the week, while choppy surf on east shores will trend downward late in the week as the gusty trade winds weaken slightly.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

