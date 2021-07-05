Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Windward showers and high surf for Monday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue blowing for the first half of the week, then ease up a bit around Wednesday. Showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and early-morning hours through the week.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all islands, with surf expected to peak around 8 to 12 feet Monday and Tuesday. A series of small short period northwest swells are expected through the middle of the week, while choppy surf on east shores will trend downward late in the week as the gusty trade winds weaken slightly.

For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A high surf advisory has been posted for all south-facing shores.
High surf, breezy trades and showers ahead

Most Read

Haunani-Kay Trask
Haunani-Kay Trask, Hawaiian scholar and activist, dies at 71
File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here are some July Fourth events in Hawaii that promise fun for whole family
EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Kawailiʻulā. Photographer: Cody Yamaguchi.
Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
HFC rescues injured hiker on Maunawili Falls Trail.
Woman seriously injures back after jumping from Maunawili Falls

Latest News

A high surf advisory has been posted for all south-facing shores.
High surf, breezy trades and showers ahead
A swell attracted surfers along Oahu's south shore in June.
High surf advisory posted for south shores for possible 12-foot waves
Showers may be more frequent but will still be generally light
Breezy trade winds for the 4th
Showers may be more frequent but will still be generally light
Forecast: More breezy trades for the holiday weekend