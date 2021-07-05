Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds linger with fewer showers

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will persist through the rest of the week, although the trades will trend down from locally strong to moderate speed around mid week. This is the result of the surface high centered far north of Kauai weakens.

Showers will continue to favor the windward and mauka areas, with higher frequency of these showers coming during the nights and mornings.

The current long-period, south-southwest swell will continue to build and will likely peak around Tuesday, followed by a slow downward trend from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

As a result of the elevated surf produced by this swell, a high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday afternoon.

Small northwest swells are expected early this week, which will likely keep surf just above typical summertime flat conditions along most north-facing shores of the smaller islands into Wednesday.

Strong easterly trades over and upstream of the islands will continue to produce slightly elevated, choppy surf along east-facing shores through Monday.

