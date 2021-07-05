Economic diversification at core of Maui councilwoman’s effort to address over-tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With travel restrictions lifted and tensions growing over an explosive tourism industry, a push to reduce visitor accommodations is gaining momentum.

The Maui County Council voted to temporarily put building permits on hold for new hotels and resorts in South and West Maui.

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King introduced Bill 60 to address the concerns of over-tourism.

Critics of the bill fear it would cost jobs, but King refutes that and says the county should be diversifying the economy outside of the tourism industry.

“Most of the tourism jobs are, you know, $12 to $15 an hour jobs, working in the tourist industry, any of the activities or in the hotels on the front line,” said King. “We really need to give our residents, pathways for agriculture, health technology, film.”

“There’s a lot of industries, we could be putting our money into and expanding so that we’re not over reliant on any one of those,” added King.

[Read more: Council passes temporary moratorium on building permits for new hotels in south, west Maui]

King said according to the Maui Island Plan, there should be a maximum of one tourist for every three residents on the island, or a rate of 33%.

She said before the pandemic the Valley Isle hit more than 45% and the numbers are now going back up since tourism reopened.

The councilmember added she would rather see the construction industry build affordable homes than hotels and resorts.

King said the bill also allows the county time to implement long-term plans to alleviate climate change.

Mayor Mike Victorino’s office says he will reserve comment on the bill until after review of the final version.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.