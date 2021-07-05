Tributes
Big Island murder suspect pleads not guilty in fatal December shooting

Murder suspect Jarvis Boots.
Murder suspect Jarvis Boots.(Police mug shot)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Murder suspect Jarvis Boots will undergo a mental health exam.

A panel will examine him and a report is due back to the court in September.

Boots pleaded not guilty to nearly two dozen offenses in the death of Benjamin Davidson in December.

Davidson was killed in an early morning shooting at the Puainako Town Center. Loved ones put out a public plea early on in the case as tracking down a suspect was difficult.

After an investigation by police, they were able to track Boots down. He was also tied to another shooting on Dec. 2 at the same location. That incident left another man in critical condition.

While the mental evaluation is underway, Boots is being held in custody without bail.

