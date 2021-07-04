Tributes
Woman seriously injures back after jumping from Maunawili Falls

HFC rescues injured hiker on Maunawili Falls Trail.
HFC rescues injured hiker on Maunawili Falls Trail.(Margie Teodoro)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a woman was hospitalized Saturday for back injuries after she jumped from the top of Maunawili Falls.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident at around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the 57-year-old sustained injuries after jumping approximately 50 feet from the falls.

Firefighters said she was in a group of nine hikers.

Rescue crews airlifted the victim to a nearby park.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

This story may be updated.

