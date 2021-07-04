Woman seriously injures back after jumping from Maunawili Falls
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a woman was hospitalized Saturday for back injuries after she jumped from the top of Maunawili Falls.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident at around 12:30 p.m.
Officials said the 57-year-old sustained injuries after jumping approximately 50 feet from the falls.
Firefighters said she was in a group of nine hikers.
Rescue crews airlifted the victim to a nearby park.
Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.