Woman seriously injures back after jumping from Maunawili Falls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a woman was hospitalized Saturday for back injuries after she jumped from the top of Maunawili Falls.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident at around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the 57-year-old sustained injuries after jumping approximately 50 feet from the falls.

Firefighters said she was in a group of nine hikers.

Rescue crews airlifted the victim to a nearby park.

Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to the hospital in serious condition.

This story may be updated.

