WATCH: Hula Auana competition kicks off final day of 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival

2021 Merrie Monarch Festival Hula Auana
2021 Merrie Monarch Festival Hula Auana(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival returns for its third and final day Saturday, ending with the Hula Auana competition.

Multiple halau will take the stage with performances of modern hula.

Be sure to stay tuned until the end of the broadcast to find out which halau comes out on top for both the Auana and Kahiko competitions.

The competition will air at 6 p.m. on K5 or across HNN’s digital platforms.

[Want to watch the festival online? Click here.]

Saturday, July 3, 2021

TIME (HST)BROADCASTTV
1pmEncore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula
An encore presentation of the first night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		KHNL
5pmPop-Up Mākeke: Hula ʻAuana Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.		K5 & Online
6pm**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana**
The third and final night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.		K5 & Online

And here’s how to watch:

  • On cable television: Watch the festival on K5 ― channel 6 if you are a Spectrum, Hawaiian Tel or DirecTV customer, and channel 8 if you are a Dish Network subscriber.
  • On the HNN website: Every minute of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival will stream free of charge on HNN’s special Merrie Monarch section. Click here to watch now.
  • On the HNN mobile app: You can also stream the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival directly to your cell phone, no matter where you are, by using the Hawaii News Now mobile app. You can find more information on how to download the Hawaii News Now mobile app by clicking here.
  • On Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire: If you don’t subscribe to cable but still want to watch on your TV, download the HNN app for Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV devices.

