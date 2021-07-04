WATCH: Hula Auana competition kicks off final day of 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival returns for its third and final day Saturday, ending with the Hula Auana competition.

Multiple halau will take the stage with performances of modern hula.

Be sure to stay tuned until the end of the broadcast to find out which halau comes out on top for both the Auana and Kahiko competitions.

The competition will air at 6 p.m. on K5 or across HNN’s digital platforms.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

TIME (HST) BROADCAST TV 1pm Encore Presentation - 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula

An encore presentation of the first night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival. KHNL 5pm Pop-Up Mākeke: Hula ʻAuana Night

An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic. K5 & Online 6pm **The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula ʻAuana**

The third and final night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival. K5 & Online

And here’s how to watch:

