Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oʻahu hālau under the direction of kumu hula Chinky Mahoe was named the overall winner of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday night.

The festival, making its long-awaited return after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, was taped without an audience last week at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo.

The winning hālau were not notified in advance of Saturday nightʻs television broadcast.

The kāne (men) of Kawailiʻulā scored a combined 1,180 points to take home the festivalʻs overall title. They also won the overall kāne division.

WATCH: Winning Performances From Kawailiʻulā (Kāne)

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, led by kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes, won the wahine division and placed second overall, with 1,167 points.

Kumu Kapua Dalire-Moeʻs Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea placed third overall, with 1,163 points.

WATCH: Winning Performances From Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Wahine)

For a full breakdown of the winning performances, see below.

Wahine Kahiko

Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla) - 580 points Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) - 576 points Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 575 points Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e (Tracie & Keawe Lopes) - 574 points Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala (Leināʻala Pavao Jardin) - 560 points

Wahine ʻAuana

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 592 points Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) - 587 points Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala (Leināʻala Pavao Jardin) - 582 points Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e (Tracie & Keawe Lopes) - 579 points Hālau I Ka Wēkiu (Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang) - 569 points

Wahine Overall

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 1,167 points Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) - 1,163 points Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e (Tracie & Keawe Lopes) - 1,153 points

Kāne Kahiko

Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) - 576 points Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla) - 562 points Hālau I Ka Wēkiu (Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang) - 553 points Kawaiʻulaokalā (Keliʻihoʻomalu Puchalski) - 552 points

Kāne ʻAuana

Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) - 604 points Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 594 points Hālau I Ka Wēkiu (Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang) - 572 points Ke Kai O Kahiki (Laʻakea Perry) - 570 points

Kāne Overall

Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) - 1,180 points Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 1,140 points Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla) - 1,128 points

Overall Winner

Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) Kāne - 1,180 points Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) Wahine - 1,167 points Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) Wahine - 1,163 points

WATCH: Performance Clips from Hula ʻAuana 2021

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.