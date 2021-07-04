Tributes
Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:30 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oʻahu hālau under the direction of kumu hula Chinky Mahoe was named the overall winner of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday night.

The festival, making its long-awaited return after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, was taped without an audience last week at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo.

The winning hālau were not notified in advance of Saturday nightʻs television broadcast.

The kāne (men) of Kawailiʻulā scored a combined 1,180 points to take home the festivalʻs overall title. They also won the overall kāne division.

WATCH: Winning Performances From Kawailiʻulā (Kāne)

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, led by kumu Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes, won the wahine division and placed second overall, with 1,167 points.

Kumu Kapua Dalire-Moeʻs Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea placed third overall, with 1,163 points.

WATCH: Winning Performances From Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Wahine)

For a full breakdown of the winning performances, see below.

Wahine Kahiko

  1. Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla) - 580 points
  2. Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) - 576 points
  3. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 575 points
  4. Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e (Tracie & Keawe Lopes) - 574 points
  5. Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala (Leināʻala Pavao Jardin) - 560 points

Wahine ʻAuana

  1. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 592 points
  2. Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) - 587 points
  3. Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala (Leināʻala Pavao Jardin) - 582 points
  4. Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e (Tracie & Keawe Lopes) - 579 points
  5. Hālau I Ka Wēkiu (Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang) - 569 points

Wahine Overall

  1. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 1,167 points
  2. Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) - 1,163 points
  3. Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e (Tracie & Keawe Lopes) - 1,153 points

Kāne Kahiko

  1. Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) - 576 points
  2. Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla) - 562 points
  3. Hālau I Ka Wēkiu (Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang) - 553 points
  4. Kawaiʻulaokalā (Keliʻihoʻomalu Puchalski) - 552 points

Kāne ʻAuana

  1. Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) - 604 points
  2. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 594 points
  3. Hālau I Ka Wēkiu (Karl Veto Baker & Michael Lanakila Casupang) - 572 points
  4. Ke Kai O Kahiki (Laʻakea Perry) - 570 points

Kāne Overall

  1. Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) - 1,180 points
  2. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) - 1,140 points
  3. Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua (Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV & Lono Padilla) - 1,128 points

Overall Winner

  1. Kawailiʻulā (Chinky Māhoe) Kāne - 1,180 points
  2. Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi (Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes) Wahine - 1,167 points
  3. Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea (Kapua Dalire-Moe) Wahine - 1,163 points

WATCH: Performance Clips from Hula ʻAuana 2021

