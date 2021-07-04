Forecast: More breezy trades for the holiday weekend

Strong breezy trade winds will continue for Sunday, and then ease up slightly for the remainder of the week. A band of moisture is expected to bring numerous showers into Sunday as a weak upper disturbance passes just to the south. For the rest of the week, we should see typical trade wind conditions, but the incoming showers could e enhanced by an upper level trough late in the week.

Surf going to be heading up for south-facing shores, with a long-period swell peaking Monday and Tuesday, bringing surf heights into the high surf advisory territory (8-feet plus). A series of small short-period northwest swells will keep waves from going flat on north and west shores. East shores will continue to get rough and choppy surf generated by the strong trade winds.

For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted overnight for all Hawaiian coastal waters. The advisory will continue into Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

