Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus as part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine.

Tigers Ginger and Molly were the first two animals at the Oakland Zoo to get the vaccine this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The doses were donated and developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in New Jersey.

Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the zoo, said none of the animals have gotten the virus, but they wanted to be proactive. Tigers, black and grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets were the first to receive the first of two doses. Next are primates and pigs.

In a press release, she said the zoo has used barriers for social distancing and staff have worn protective gear to protect susceptible species. “We’re happy and relieved to now be able to better protect our animals with this vaccine,” she said.

Zoetis is donating more than 11,000 doses for animals living in nearly 70 zoos, as well as more than a dozen conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions and government organizations located in 27 states, according to the press release.

The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas at its Safari Park.

Great apes share 98% of their DNA with humans and are especially susceptible, as are felines. Confirmed coronavirus cases include gorillas, tigers and lions at zoos, and domestic cats and dogs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Coast Guard video
WATCH: Coast Guard video shows dramatic rescue of pilots after cargo plane crash
Two pilots were rescued Friday after their Boeing 737-200 cargo plan crashed off Oahu.
Here’s what we know about the 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
On Saturday, the crew of the Cutter Joseph Gerczak arrived at Coast Guard Base Honolulu with...
NTSB, Coast Guard investigate crash of Boeing 737 cargo plane off Oahu

Latest News

2021 Merrie Monarch Festival Hula Auana
WATCH: Hula Auana competition kicks off final day of 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
On Saturday, the crew of the Cutter Joseph Gerczak arrived at Coast Guard Base Honolulu with...
NTSB, Coast Guard investigate crash of Boeing 737 cargo plane off Oahu
Haunani-Kay Trask
Haunani-Kay Trask, Hawaiian scholar and activist, dies at 71
In this Sept. 13, 2007, file photo, workers move the Coco Palms Resort unit sales sign away...
Historic resort in ‘Blue Hawaii’ to be auctioned this month