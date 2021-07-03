WATCH: Hula kahiko headlines second day of competition at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival returns Friday night with the Hula kahiko competition.
Watch starting at 6 p.m. on K5 or across HNN’s digital platforms.
[Want to watch the festival online? Click here.]
Here’s the broadcast schedule for Friday night:
|TIME (HST)
|BROADCAST
|TV
|5pm
|Pop-Up Mākeke: Hula Kahiko Night
An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
|K5 & Online
|6pm
|**The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Hula Kahiko**
The second night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival.
|K5 & Online
|10:30pm
|Mana I Mauli Ola
OHAʻs 15-year strategic plan for 2020-2035.
|K5 & Online
And here’s how to watch:
- On cable television: Watch the festival on K5 ― channel 6 if you are a Spectrum, Hawaiian Tel or DirecTV customer, and channel 8 if you are a Dish Network subscriber.
- On the HNN website: Every minute of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival will stream free of charge on HNN’s special Merrie Monarch section. Click here to watch now.
- On the HNN mobile app: You can also stream the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival directly to your cell phone, no matter where you are, by using the Hawaii News Now mobile app. You can find more information on how to download the Hawaii News Now mobile app by clicking here.
- On Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire: If you don’t subscribe to cable but still want to watch on your TV, download the HNN app for Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV devices.
