Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Coast Guard video
WATCH: Coast Guard video shows dramatic rescue of pilots after cargo plane crash
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
Two pilots were rescued Friday after their Boeing 737-200 cargo plan crashed off Oahu.
Here’s what we know about the 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu
The Boeing 737-200 plane that crashed off West Oahu early Friday was operated by Transair,...
NTSB deploys team to investigate crash of Boeing 737 cargo plane off Oahu

Latest News

LIVE: Biden takes tour of cherry farm in Mich.
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Mayor: 2 more bodies recovered from collapsed condo building
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
9 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95