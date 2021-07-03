Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Train your ears to listen for the different types of oli on display at Merrie Monarch Festival

2018 Hula Kahiko: Ke Kai O Kahiki (Kane)
2018 Hula Kahiko: Ke Kai O Kahiki (Kane)
By Lacy Deniz
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival isn’t only about dance. It’s also about the oli ― the melodic yet powerful chants that echo through the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium each year,

“Our kupuna felt that ‘oli was like the highest form of poetic expression because when we oli to the environment we honor it, we respect it, we understand that without it we could not live,” said Kumu Laakapu Lenchanko, of Kamehameha Schools.

“It was a way for our kupuna to capture the essence of our traditions, of our stories. And it was a way for them to pass down knowledge from generation to generation to generation.”

That knowledge was printed in the mind, as there was no written language.

2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s all the ways to watch the action!

“More than that, oli is about vibration. And our kupuna were intimately connected to our environment,” Lenchanko said. “I mean, they studied it, they knew it inside out. And one of the things they understood is that everything in the environment, whether innate or animate, has movement to it, has a vibration.”

Chants are used in a variety of ways, including prayers and ceremonies. And at important events such as the Merrie Monarch Festival.

“If you watch Merrie Monarch, what will happen is that you’ll often see the group come onto the stage, led by the kumu and the kumu will probably step forward and ‘oli,” Lenchanko said.

“And really the function of that ‘oli is to open up the space and to acknowledge the space and to acknowledge everybody that is there.”

You’ll hear different styles, such as olioli kaholo and olioli kanaenae.

“There’s also the ‘kepakepa,’ which is the fast, rapid talking,” Lenchanko explained. “That specific style is so hard to do because you have to be very exact with your words and you have to be quick.”

He added: “And kawele is more of a conversation, so it doesn’t really have a melodic pitch to it, it’s like me talking to you. But the purpose of using kawele is a matter of supplication. Of you having an intimate conversation with the Akua that you are addressing with the environment and you having the need for something.”

The anticipation to see which oli each halau will be presenting in Friday night’s kahiko competition is at an all-time high after the festival’s cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

“When someone is presented with an ‘oli, it’s like, you know, it’s a life changing experience for many people because we always feel that we’re never worthy of that,” Lenchanko said.

“So when the dancers get on the stage at Merrie Monarch, that’s a very spiritual experience for so many people, besides it being very exciting to watch, it’s a very humbling thing.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
As the rest of the country reopens, Hawaii businesses are frustrated over COVID restrictions.
As the rest of the country reopens, Hawaii COVID restrictions to remain in place

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Presents: Culture Week 2021
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko)....
Watch the 2021 Miss Aloha Hula performances at the Merrie Monarch Festival