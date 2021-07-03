Train your ears to listen for the different types of oli on display at Merrie Monarch Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival isn’t only about dance. It’s also about the oli ― the melodic yet powerful chants that echo through the Edith Kanaka’ole Stadium each year,

“Our kupuna felt that ‘oli was like the highest form of poetic expression because when we oli to the environment we honor it, we respect it, we understand that without it we could not live,” said Kumu Laakapu Lenchanko, of Kamehameha Schools.

“It was a way for our kupuna to capture the essence of our traditions, of our stories. And it was a way for them to pass down knowledge from generation to generation to generation.”

That knowledge was printed in the mind, as there was no written language.

“More than that, oli is about vibration. And our kupuna were intimately connected to our environment,” Lenchanko said. “I mean, they studied it, they knew it inside out. And one of the things they understood is that everything in the environment, whether innate or animate, has movement to it, has a vibration.”

Chants are used in a variety of ways, including prayers and ceremonies. And at important events such as the Merrie Monarch Festival.

“If you watch Merrie Monarch, what will happen is that you’ll often see the group come onto the stage, led by the kumu and the kumu will probably step forward and ‘oli,” Lenchanko said.

“And really the function of that ‘oli is to open up the space and to acknowledge the space and to acknowledge everybody that is there.”

You’ll hear different styles, such as olioli kaholo and olioli kanaenae.

“There’s also the ‘kepakepa,’ which is the fast, rapid talking,” Lenchanko explained. “That specific style is so hard to do because you have to be very exact with your words and you have to be quick.”

He added: “And kawele is more of a conversation, so it doesn’t really have a melodic pitch to it, it’s like me talking to you. But the purpose of using kawele is a matter of supplication. Of you having an intimate conversation with the Akua that you are addressing with the environment and you having the need for something.”

The anticipation to see which oli each halau will be presenting in Friday night’s kahiko competition is at an all-time high after the festival’s cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

“When someone is presented with an ‘oli, it’s like, you know, it’s a life changing experience for many people because we always feel that we’re never worthy of that,” Lenchanko said.

“So when the dancers get on the stage at Merrie Monarch, that’s a very spiritual experience for so many people, besides it being very exciting to watch, it’s a very humbling thing.”

