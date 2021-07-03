State and city agencies prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Fourth of July falling on a Sunday and with gathering restrictions relaxed, state and city agencies said they are prepared to make rescues and break up illegal gatherings.

“We are keeping everything open, but we’re looking at hotspots where there could be you know, gatherings like flotillas,” said Curt Cottrell, administrator of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks.

“We do expect possible large groupings of boats on like Waimea Bay, definitely Waikiki,” said Lt. Dennis Coglietta of Honolulu Ocean Safety. “So, we do have extra jet skis operating.”

Coglietta said they will have fully staffed crews from the early morning to sunset.

Officials are also expecting a big swell this weekend.

“Practice safety, have a buddy system, watch the keiki, everyone stay together, don’t hesitate to call 911 if you see an emergency,” advised Coglietta.

But their most frequent types of rescue on holiday weekends — like the Fourth of July — is heavy intoxication.

“It’s a hard thing to enforce, again it’s one of those ‘know your limit’ things, but it’s something that it’s the nature of it,” said Coglietta.

“We’ve noticed that working with the other agencies, we’ve been able to keep it kind of a controlled chaos. We’re able to help people and keep a grip on it before it gets out of control.”

Cottrell said they’ll be strategically moving their law enforcement around as needed looking out for illegal fireworks and cracking down on illegal camping.

“We’re trying to deal with the illegal camping out at Mokuleia,” said Cottrell. “There will probably be illegal camping at Makua which is chronic, Ahu o laka, the sandbar.”

Because there are no fireworks at Ala Moana Beach Park this year, camping is not allowed.

Although permits are not needed, people are advised to avoid large canopies.

10x10 pop-ups are an exception but avoid putting them on the shoreline so that lifeguards have a better sight of the ocean.

“If you have one of those really large canopies, a lot of people tend to gather underneath them, and they can create a condition for, you know, spreading the Delta variants that we have right now,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman, Nathan Serota.

“So, really try to remember that we’re still trying to limit gathering sizes as much as possible.”

Currently, outdoor gatherings are capped at 25 people.

