Man charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing wife in Waianae

Kevin Manners
Kevin Manners(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged a man with murder Friday after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Waianae.

Authorities said Kevin Manners is accused of stabbing his wife, 39-year-old Arlene Manners, during an argument Wednesday morning at their home on Hakimo Road.

Emergency Medical Services said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police charged Manners with second-degree murder.

His bail is set at $1 million.

This story will be updated.

