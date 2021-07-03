Tributes
Hawaii reports 47 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 47 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,933.

Meanwhile, the state reports no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 518.

Of the new cases Saturday, 21 were on Oahu, 11 were on Kauai, seven were on Maui, and five were on Hawaii Island. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 596 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58.3% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 63% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

