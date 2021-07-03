Tributes
Grand jury indicts man accused of sexually assaulting 71-year-old woman

Mug shot of Bronson Baruz
Mug shot of Bronson Baruz(Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury indicted a man Friday, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in her home in McCully.

Bronson Baruz, 33, was indicted for five counts of first-degree sexual assault.

Officials said the incident happened on June 21 at the elderly victim’s apartment on Phillip Street. Baruz allegedly knocked on her door, forced his way in and sexually assaulted the woman.

Baruz is also charged with kidnapping and burglary.

Based on the serious nature of the offenses, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said it will be seeking the maximum prison sentence for Baruz if he is convicted.

A judge set his bail at $250,000.

