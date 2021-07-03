Tributes
Governor signs bills in support of local agriculture, combatting climate change

The governor signed seven bills into law — all focusing on Hawaii's sustainability goals.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:26 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor signed seven bills into law Friday all related to Hawaii’s sustainability goals.

The measures addressed local food production, protecting people and businesses from rising sea levels, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and prioritizing the creation of green jobs.

One of the bills signed by Gov. David Ige creates a goal to provide at least 30% of locally grown food in schools by 2030.

Lawmakers said they hope this bill will introduce and encourage healthier food options at public schools across the state.

Another bill requires those selling their homes to disclose whether their property is within a sea level rise exposure area.

Officials said realtors can use an interactive mapping tool to see future hazard exposures and to assess economic impacts due to rising sea levels.

“Living in the middle of the Pacific, we face more drastic effects than others especially with the sea level rising,” said Sariah Banks, a sophomore at Mililani High School who spoke at the bill signing ceremony.

“What I know is this will help in living sustainably and implementing Hawaii’s 2050 sustainability plan. I wholeheartedly support these bills being singed today because in just 10 years, I want to be living in a better, healthier and more sustainable island home.”

The state’s sustainability plan also recommended additional focus on reducing carbon emissions and creating sustainable communities.

