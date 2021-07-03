Forecast: Breezy trades, a few more showers to start the weekend

Breezy trade winds are expected Saturday, when will back off a bit to more moderate speeds for the Independence Day holiday weekend into most of the coming week. Frequent windward and mauka showers will be possible, although most of the rainfall totals should remain light. The trade wind showers may be enhanced a bit more Sunday as a weak upper level disturbance passes to the south of the state.

In surf, a large southerly swell will build Sunday and reach the eight-foot high surf advisory level on south shores Monday into Tuesday. Waves will be about head-high for south shores Saturday, with east shores getting rough and choppy waves from the strong trades. Small surf on north and some west facing shores will get a small boost Saturday into Sunday. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for all coastal waters.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.