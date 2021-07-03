Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Firefighters investigating cause of large Kailua house fire

File image.
File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a large house fire in Kailua on Friday afternoon.

A mother and her adult son were at home when the blaze started and were able to get out safely.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 343 Maluniu Avenue just before 12:20 p.m., and found heavy smoke pouring from the rear of the single-story residence.

The fire was brought under control by 12:43 and was extinguished by 1:09 p.m.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
As the rest of the country reopens, Hawaii businesses are frustrated over COVID restrictions.
As the rest of the country reopens, Hawaii COVID restrictions to remain in place

Latest News

Coast Guard offers details on rescue of two from downed cargo plane
Coast Guard offers details on rescue of two from downed cargo plane
Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu was operated by all-cargo fleet
Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu was operated by all-cargo fleet
Air traffic control exchange shows problems cargo plane pilots were facing
Air traffic control exchange shows problems cargo plane pilots were facing
Coast Guard video
WATCH: Coast Guard video shows dramatic rescue of pilots after cargo plane crash