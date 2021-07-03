Firefighters investigating cause of large Kailua house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a large house fire in Kailua on Friday afternoon.

A mother and her adult son were at home when the blaze started and were able to get out safely.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 343 Maluniu Avenue just before 12:20 p.m., and found heavy smoke pouring from the rear of the single-story residence.

The fire was brought under control by 12:43 and was extinguished by 1:09 p.m.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

