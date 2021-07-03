Tributes
Family desperately searches for late daughter’s doll that was left on a plane to Hawaii

A California family needs your help finding their late daughter's doll that was left behind on...
A California family needs your help finding their late daughter's doll that was left behind on a plane while en route to Hawaii.(Martinez Family)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After their daughter’s death last year, a California family is asking the public to help find a precious doll that once belonged to her.

The Martinez family recently took a trip to Hawaii and said that somewhere along the plane ride from Orange County to Honolulu, the doll was left behind.

The custom-made doll belonged to their late daughter, Reagan, who died six months ago — she was only 10 years old.

The family said they have been bringing the doll with them on trips and important vacations in her memory.

“That doll is very important to us and obviously its not the monetary value of the doll, its just the sentimental value of it,” said Jerome Martinez, Reagan’s father.

“It just reminds us so much of our daughter, Reagan, and if you do have it, we’d be so grateful to get it back.”

So far, the family said they have checked with the airline’s lost and found and have filed a report but have had no luck.

They are asking anyone with information or who may have found it, to contact them or return it.

If you can help them, message the family by clicking here.

