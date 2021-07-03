Tributes
DOH orders stores to end the illegal sale of raw goat milk

Hawaii Department of Health warns public not to drink raw milk.
Hawaii Department of Health warns public not to drink raw milk.(HNN (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered supermarkets and pet stores Friday to immediately stop the illegal sale of raw goat milk.

Officials said the product is being advertised as “pet food,” but people are buying it to drink themselves.

“The sale of any form of raw fluid milk is a risk to public health because it is easily diverted for human consumption,” said Peter Oshiro, chief of the DOH Food Safety Branch. 

“There are many in our community that mistakenly believe that drinking raw milk is healthy, but this is simply untrue.”

DOH said drinking any form of unpasteurized milk can contain bacteria and can cause serious illnesses, hospitalizations and even lead to death.

As of Thursday, DOH inspectors said 20 pet stores on Oahu were selling unpasteurized goat milk.

Under state law, only Grade A pasteurized milk and milk products are allowed to be sold to consumers and restaurants.

Officials said businesses that do not comply can face fines up to $10,000 a day.

