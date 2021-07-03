DLNR removes political banner illegally placed on Diamond Head Crater

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources removed a political banner Friday morning that was illegally placed on Diamond Head Crater.

DLNR said a Division of Conservation and Resources officer removed the banner with “Trump 2021″ painted on canvas material.

Officials responded after residents in the community complained about the “eyesore” that could be seen high on the steep slopes of the crater facing toward the Ala Wai Canal.

“No matter your political leanings, putting banners and signs up on public property is not acceptable or lawful,” said DLNR Division of State Parks administrator, Curt Cottrell.

DLNR said a conservation officer hiked along the rim of the crater before dropping over the edge to search for it.

“It had been temporarily spiked and screwed into the rock and also attached to the halekoa trees on the hillside,” said Edward Thompson, the DOCARE officer that retrieved the banner.

Residents said the banner had been up since mid-May.

Officials said whoever put up on the sign could have faced a citation.

