Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Decades-long wait for county-issued water meters for Upcountry Maui residents

The county says the average wait time for a water meter for Upcountry residents is 20 years.
The county says the average wait time for a water meter for Upcountry residents is 20 years.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:19 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPCOUNTRY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning on Friday, Maui County is banning all non-essential water use Upcountry because of the drought.

The county says right now its Piiholo Water Treatment Plant raw water reservoir in Olinda is well below 50-percent capacity.

Residents who use water for non-essential purposes face a $500 fine.

Because of the water shortage, there is also a major backlog of county-issued water meters.

“This property has been in my family for five generations. My great-grandfather acquired 250 acres up here and it’s been handed down through our families throughout the generations,” said Makawao resident Tina Boteilho.

Boteilho wants to build a dream home for her and her family on their land off Olinda Road. But even if she did right now, she won’t be able to get water from the county system.

“When I came home from college in California, I went to the Water Department, and I applied. That was in 2005,” she said.

Boteilho is not alone. In fact, she is just one out of 1,508 Upcountry property owners on the waitlist for county-issued meters.

The person currently first on the waitlist applied in 2002.

The county says the average wait time for a water meter for Upcountry residents is 20 years. They said the wait list began in 1994.

“It’s very disappointing, it’s very disheartening,” Boteilho said.

The county says frequent drought conditions created a shortage of reliable surface water in the Upcountry area.

The county provides treated surface water to homes and businesses.

Boteilho said the current waitlist is unacceptable and urges county officials to find a better solution.

“I’ve been on the list since 2005. How is it that all these developments are coming up around me? But I cannot build a simple home for my family?” she said. “Take care of the local people first.”

The director of the County’s Water Department agreed to do an interview with Hawaii News Now explaining the backlog. But Mayor Michael Victorino’s staff intervened and canceled the interview.

City officials say they are concerned and seeking more sources of water but offered no timeline for when things will improve.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Coast Guard video
WATCH: Coast Guard video shows dramatic rescue of pilots after cargo plane crash
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival

Latest News

Outdoor gatherings are still capped at 25.
State and city agencies prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend
DLNR removes political banner from side of Diamond Head Crater.
DLNR removes political banner illegally placed on Diamond Head Crater
Ke Kai O Kahiki 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
WATCH: Hula kahiko headlines second day of competition at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Kevin Manners
Man charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing wife in Waianae