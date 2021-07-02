WATCH: Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thursday marks the beginning of broadcasts for the 2021 Merrie Monarch Hula Festival.

The entire event, which was pre-recorded last week, will air Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings on K5 starting at 6 p.m.

A new Miss Aloha Hula will be crowned Thursday evening. The competition will feature wahine soloist from several halau who will compete in kahiko and auana numbers.

Judges will be looking for knowledge of language and hula basics in their performances and oli.

The new winner takes over the title from Miss Aloha Hula 2019 Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani, who held the title for two years because of the festival’s cancellation in 2020.

The event may have been pre-recorded, but the one thing remains a secret: The winners.

Only a select few from the festival know who the winners are, and even the halau will find out who won as it airs during the broadcast. This goes for both the soloist competitions and group performances.

Whoever walks away with the title of Miss Aloha Hula will take on a reign of serving as an ambassador for hula and the Hawaiian culture.

Putting on the festival this year required strict COVID protocols unlike ever before including stringent testing and halau ‘bubbles.’

Here’s the broadcast schedule for Thursday night:

TIME (HST) BROADCAST TV 5pm Pop-Up Mākeke: Miss Aloha Hula Night

An online marketplace established to support Hawaii’s small businesses struggling during the pandemic. K5 & Online 6pm **The 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival: Miss Aloha Hula**

The first night of competition from the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival. K5 & Online 10pm Hula Is Life: Miss Aloha Hula 1991, 2001 & 2011

Former Miss Aloha Hula winners Kapua Dalire, Natasha Oda and Tori Hulali Canha join McKenna Maduli. K5 & Online

And here’s how to watch:

On cable television: Watch the festival on K5 ― channel 6 if you are a Spectrum, Hawaiian Tel or DirecTV customer, and channel 8 if you are a Dish Network subscriber.

On the HNN website: Every minute of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival will stream free of charge on HNN's special Merrie Monarch section. Click here to watch now .

On the HNN mobile app: You can also stream the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival directly to your cell phone, no matter where you are, by using the Hawaii News Now mobile app. You can find more information on how to download the Hawaii News Now mobile app by clicking here

On Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire: If you don't subscribe to cable but still want to watch on your TV, download the HNN app for Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV devices

