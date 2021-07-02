WATCH: Coast Guard releases video of cargo plane crash rescue off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New US Coast Guard video shows the rescue of two pilots whose Boeing 737-200 crashed off West Oahu early Friday.

One of the pilots, who was critically injured, was airlifted to a hospital.

The second was taken by boat to shore, and transported a hospital in serious condition.

The Coast Guard got the call about the downed craft about 1:40 a.m. Authorities said the plane ditched int the water about two miles offshore.

The pilots were rescued roughly an hour after the crash. Both were in the water.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Matthew West said all hands were on deck when the crash happened. Multiple agencies deployed, including state and county firefighters and EMS.

“We do train for every situation,” West said. “We’re always prepared.”

