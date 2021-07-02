Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Coast Guard releases video of cargo plane crash rescue off Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New US Coast Guard video shows the rescue of two pilots whose Boeing 737-200 crashed off West Oahu early Friday.

One of the pilots, who was critically injured, was airlifted to a hospital.

The second was taken by boat to shore, and transported a hospital in serious condition.

The Coast Guard got the call about the downed craft about 1:40 a.m. Authorities said the plane ditched int the water about two miles offshore.

The pilots were rescued roughly an hour after the crash. Both were in the water.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Matthew West said all hands were on deck when the crash happened. Multiple agencies deployed, including state and county firefighters and EMS.

“We do train for every situation,” West said. “We’re always prepared.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off West Oahu
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
File photo of the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch

Latest News

Coast Guard offers details on rescue of two from downed cargo plane
Coast Guard offers details on rescue of two from downed cargo plane
Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu was operated by all-cargo fleet
Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu was operated by all-cargo fleet
Air traffic control exchange shows problems cargo plane pilots were facing
Air traffic control exchange shows problems cargo plane pilots were facing
EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off West Oahu