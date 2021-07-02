Watch the 2021 Miss Aloha Hula performances at the Merrie Monarch Festival
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival made its long-awaited return Thursday night, when the Miss Aloha Hula competition was broadcast around the world on K5.
In an extremely close contest, Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland of Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe, under the direction of kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes, was crowned Miss Aloha Hula 2021. For more on the 2021 competition, click here.
Here is a short clip from each Miss Aloha Hula performance at the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival, starting with hula kahiko:
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz
Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young
Moanikeʻala Fiafia Irene Silva
Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow
Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland
And here are the performances from the hula ʻauana portion of the competition:
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz
Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young
Moanikeʻala Fiafia Irene Silva
Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow
Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.