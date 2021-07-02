Watch the 2021 Miss Aloha Hula performances at the Merrie Monarch Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival made its long-awaited return Thursday night, when the Miss Aloha Hula competition was broadcast around the world on K5.

In an extremely close contest, Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland of Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe, under the direction of kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes, was crowned Miss Aloha Hula 2021. For more on the 2021 competition, click here.

Here is a short clip from each Miss Aloha Hula performance at the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival, starting with hula kahiko:

Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai

Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz

Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young

Moanikeʻala Fiafia Irene Silva

Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow

Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry

Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland

And here are the performances from the hula ʻauana portion of the competition:

Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai

Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz

Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young

Moanikeʻala Fiafia Irene Silva

Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow

Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry

Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.