Watch the 2021 Miss Aloha Hula performances at the Merrie Monarch Festival

Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko)....
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody Yamaguchi.(Cody Yamaguchi | Merrie Monarch Festival)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Merrie Monarch Festival made its long-awaited return Thursday night, when the Miss Aloha Hula competition was broadcast around the world on K5.

In an extremely close contest, Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland of Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe, under the direction of kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes, was crowned Miss Aloha Hula 2021. For more on the 2021 competition, click here.

Here is a short clip from each Miss Aloha Hula performance at the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival, starting with hula kahiko:

Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz
Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young
Moanikeʻala Fiafia Irene Silva
Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow
Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland

And here are the performances from the hula ʻauana portion of the competition:

Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz
Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young
Moanikeʻala Fiafia Irene Silva
Cierra Mei-Ling Hauʻolimaikalani Pagaduan Chow
Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

