Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

US lumber prices begin to tumble

By Jessica Babb
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – The price of lumber is getting lower after months of being sky-high.

Experts say the supply chain is starting to get back to normal.

“I’m not sure where they started at, but they have seen a significant drop,” said Home Depot store manager Art Seyffert.

Nationally, customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.

“We’re seeing more supply in the system to satisfy the demand,” said Tom Smythe, a finance professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “In the case of plywood … that number has come back down probably in the $40 to $50 range.”

But not every store is seeing a drop that big just yet.

At his Home Depot in North Fort Myers, Seyffert said prices are $4 to $5 cheaper per board.

Still, in southwest Florida, demand remains strong, especially with Hurricane Elsa as a potential threat in the coming days.

“I have seen some more DIY people coming in picking up some boards to protect their houses,” Seyffert said.

“We would definitely not want to raise prices because of a storm, we wouldn’t do that. The only way we charge more is if we have to pay more for it.”

Seyffert said he expects prices to continue to fall.

“I feel confident it will keep going down,” he said. “I don’t know that it is going to go down super quick, but even if it’s a couple of dollars a week that adds up.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off West Oahu
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
File photo of the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch

Latest News

Coast Guard offers details on rescue of two from downed cargo plane
Coast Guard offers details on rescue of two from downed cargo plane
Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu was operated by all-cargo fleet
Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu was operated by all-cargo fleet
Air traffic control exchange shows problems cargo plane pilots were facing
Air traffic control exchange shows problems cargo plane pilots were facing
The Boeing 737-200 plane that crashed off West Oahu early Friday was operated by Transair,...
NTSB deploys team to investigate crash of Boeing 737 cargo plane off Oahu
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean