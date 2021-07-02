Tributes
UH students built a driverless vehicle that could soon be delivering packages on campus

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As driverless vehicles emerge, the University of Hawaii is producing its own version ― and it could change the way packages are delivered around campus.

Created by students at UH-Manoa’s College of Engineering, the UH Parcel Service is a wireless prototype that can move on its own, carry loads of up to 300 pounds, and do much more.

“It has obstacle sensors,” said UH College of Engineering graduate Roxanne Balanay. “It has warning sensors to make sure that pedestrians are aware that an oncoming vehicle is coming. It should be able to move four miles per hour at an an incline and I think those are the main parts of it.”

The vehicle is part of a senior year project that different classes worked on over the last four years.

While it can travel for short distances, full driverless programming is proving complex.

“We have the program going and we accidentally have numbers going up to infinity and just having the robot zoom past us,” said UH graduate and project leader Darryl Suyat.

“Luckily, of course, it doesn’t hit anything or anybody.”

The driverless programming aspect is expected to be finalized next school year and the hope is that it is deployed full-time across upper campus shortly after.

For now, the students are pleased with a prototype that reduces emissions while increasing efficiency.

“It can speed up delivery,” Suyat explained. “Not just speed up delivery, but also make it cheaper if something like FedEx or any other delivery companies take on something like this.”

