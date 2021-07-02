Tributes
State deputy sheriff faces charges of theft

File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:35 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Attorney General’s office arrested a state deputy sheriff for theft, according to sources.

Sources said Freddie Carabbacan was arrested at Circuit Court, where he was assigned.

The state Department of Public Safety would not say if he had been terminated but did say that Carabbacan had been employed since 2004.

Hawaii News Now has requested court documents from the state, but have not yet received them.

Details on the case were not provided.

Carabbacan was released pending investigation.

This story will be updated.

