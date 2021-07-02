Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors seek evidence of his past violence

Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse listens during his pretrial hearing May 21, 2021 at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse's attorneys and prosecutors are expected to iron out deadlines and other housekeeping matters ahead of his trial in November. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the August protests.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wisconsin want a judge to allow evidence at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial that shows he had a previous violent encounter in Kenosha before he fatally shot two men and injured another during a police brutality protest last year.

The state’s motion filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court also seeks to show Rittenhouse was associated with the Proud Boys, a violent white power extremist group.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25 during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed by gunfire from a white officer during a domestic disturbance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival returns July 1. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
Could COVID restrictions in Hawaii be dropped before a 70% vaccination rate? Gov. David Ige...
Hawaii is the only state with COVID restrictions still in place
Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice in Kihei on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
You won’t find these Maui businesses complaining about the tourism boom
File photo of the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off West Oahu with 2 on board
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday.
Biden to back changes in military sexual assault prosecution
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims