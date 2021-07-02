Tributes
Ready for a family-fun fair? The Aloha Freedom Festival is coming to Aloha Stadium

Crews were busy setting up the rides for the festival this week.
Crews were busy setting up the rides for the festival this week.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a year with no community events, E.K. Fernandez shows is preparing to welcome back guests at Aloha Stadium.

Rides and attractions are being set up in the lower Halawa lot of the stadium for the upcoming Aloha Freedom Festival.

The festival will run for three weekends beginning July 16. Opening times will vary depending on the day, but organizers say closing time is normally between 11 and midnight.

The festival will feature all the classic E.K. Fernandez rides along with food stands, games and entertainment.

Aloha Stadium says all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Festival goers can opt to buy a General Admission ticket for $5, or a Fun Pass entry, which allows access to more of the festival offerings.

For more fair times and details, click here.

