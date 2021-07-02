Tributes
To prepare for their Merrie Monarch debut, this halau held practices in a parking lot

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival has been perhaps the most challenging yet because of pandemic protocols on gatherings, distancing and more.

The rules forced one Kailua-Kona halau to innovate, practicing in a covered parking lot after hours.

“If COVID has not taught us to be creative, nothing ever will,” said Aloha Victor, kumu of Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu.

“It’s just one of those sacrifices that you have to make as a dancer,” said dancer Polaa Yim.

Determined to meet COVID guidelines and get an acoustic feel of dancing surrounded by concrete, everything is new for for halau.

They’re competing in the festival for the first time this year.

“We are looking outside of the box, underneath the box, looking at her box, his box, everything just to make it work,” said Victor.

Victor adds his wahine are used to the discipline of hula.

“We are sticking to the COVID rules. Everyone is going to be bubbling staying away from other people,” said Victor.

Dedicated to dance, Yim isn’t phased by the protocols.

“We talk about the hard work and sacrifices and I think this is the really great example of what our halau has to go through to get to that level,” said Yim.

The halau is celebrating Waipio and the stories of Hiilawe.

“The physical manifestation of lauka’ie’ie is the rolling mist on top of the slopes of Waipio. She’s the goddess of the mist and the forest,” said Victor.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

