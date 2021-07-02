Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

To prepare for Merrie Monarch, this halau held practices in a parking lot

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM HST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The road to this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival has been perhaps the most challenging yet because of pandemic protocols on gatherings, distancing and more.

The rules forced one Kailua-Kona halau to innovate, practicing in a covered parking lot after hours.

“If COVID has not taught us to be creative, nothing ever will,” said Aloha Victor, kumu of Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu.

“It’s just one of those sacrifices that you have to make as a dancer,” said dancer Polaa Yim.

2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch
The Merrie Monarch Festival returns July 1. Here’s how you can watch the action!

Determined to meet COVID guidelines and get an acoustic feel of dancing surrounded by concrete, everything is new for for halau.

They’re competing in the festival for the second time this year.

“We are looking outside of the box, underneath the box, looking at her box, his box, everything just to make it work,” said Victor.

Victor adds his wahine are used to the discipline of hula.

“We are sticking to the COVID rules. Everyone is going to be bubbling staying away from other people,” said Victor.

Dedicated to dance, Yim isn’t phased by the protocols.

“We talk about the hard work and sacrifices and I think this is the really great example of what our halau has to go through to get to that level,” said Yim.

The halau is celebrating Waipio and the stories of Hiilawe.

“The physical manifestation of lauka’ie’ie is the rolling mist on top of the slopes of Waipio. She’s the goddess of the mist and the forest,” said Victor.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
As the rest of the country reopens, Hawaii businesses are frustrated over COVID restrictions.
As the rest of the country reopens, Hawaii COVID restrictions to remain in place

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Presents: Culture Week 2021
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko)....
Watch the 2021 Miss Aloha Hula performances at the Merrie Monarch Festival
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula ʻAuana)