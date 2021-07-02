Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Pomaika’i performs her tutu Genoa Keawe’s legendary mele “Alika”

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for chicken skin! Beautiful songstress and Hawaiian haʻi master Pōmaika’i performs her tūtū Genoa Keawe’s iconic mele “Alika”.

About Pomaikaʻi: Born and raised on Oʻahu, Pōmaikaʻi began singing Hawaiian music in 9 th grade , when she was selected to be a musician for the Holokū program at Punahou School; a cultural tradition at her high school alma mater. Pōmaikaʻi continued on to graduate from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

As a young girl, Pōmaikaʻi was able to learn and develop the unique style of “haʻi” singing that her “Tutu”, Aunty Genoa Keawe, performed. Lyman performs regularly across Hawaii. Passionate about preserving ‘ōlelo Hawaiʻi for the next generation, she donates much of her time and talent to many non-profit organizations, particularly those relating to the Hawaiian language immersion education community. While she has made several feature appearances on other albums, she has been working on recording a solo album that she hopes to release in the near future.

For more information on scheduled performances or for booking, email pkeawelyman@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS treated and transported one of the pilots to the hospital in serious condition.
2 pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes in water shortly after takeoff from Honolulu
Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland (2021 Miss Aloha Hula Kahiko). Photographer: Cody...
Keamoai-Strickland named 2021 Miss Aloha Hula in Merrie Monarch Festivalʻs return
File photo from the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
The Merrie Monarch Festival continues July 2. Here’s how you can watch the action!
2019 Miss Aloha Hula Competition: Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani
Miss Aloha Hula competition kicks off return of Merrie Monarch Festival
File photo of the 2018 Merrie Monarch Festival at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.
2021 Merrie Monarch Festival television schedule: When and where to watch

Latest News

Paula Akana
Paula Akana and McKenna Maduli wala`au on Talk Story Hula is Life
Kimo Kahoano
Kimo Kahoano gets us pumped up for the Festival on Talk Story Hula is Life!
Kimo Kahoano
Hula Is Life: Kimo Kahoano part 2
Aunty Dottie Thompson and Aunty Luana Kawelu
President of the Merrie Monarch, Aunty Luana Kawelu, shares the history of the Festival and her most memorable moments on Talk Story: Hula is Life