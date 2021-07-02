Pomaika’i performs her tutu Genoa Keawe’s legendary mele “Alika”

Get ready for chicken skin! Beautiful songstress and Hawaiian haʻi master Pōmaika’i performs her tūtū Genoa Keawe’s iconic mele “Alika”.

About Pomaikaʻi: Born and raised on Oʻahu, Pōmaikaʻi began singing Hawaiian music in 9 th grade , when she was selected to be a musician for the Holokū program at Punahou School; a cultural tradition at her high school alma mater. Pōmaikaʻi continued on to graduate from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

As a young girl, Pōmaikaʻi was able to learn and develop the unique style of “haʻi” singing that her “Tutu”, Aunty Genoa Keawe, performed. Lyman performs regularly across Hawaii. Passionate about preserving ‘ōlelo Hawaiʻi for the next generation, she donates much of her time and talent to many non-profit organizations, particularly those relating to the Hawaiian language immersion education community. While she has made several feature appearances on other albums, she has been working on recording a solo album that she hopes to release in the near future.

For more information on scheduled performances or for booking, email pkeawelyman@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.