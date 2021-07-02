Paula Akana and McKenna Maduli wala`au on Talk Story Hula is Life

Host McKenna Maduli welcomes Paula Akana into the Talk Story hale to catch up and celebrate all things hula. A long-time host of the Merrie Monarch Festival, for over 25 years, Paula shares some of her favorite moments and never seen before photos.

McKenna also shares with Paula how much of an inspiration she has been to her in a very special heart warming moment.

For More Information: www.merriemonarch.com

