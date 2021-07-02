Tributes
Open House: Unique 8 BD home by Kaneohe Marine Core base and a newly renovated 1 BD unit in Kakaako

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, this unique and rare 8-bedroom, 4.5 bath, 2-story home will not last long! This incredible property is great for an extended or multi-generational family. The top floor has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, 9 ft. ceilings, full kitchen, and a lanai that looks out to Kaneohe Bay with ocean views and mountain views. The bottom floor has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a wet bar. Both floors have a dining area and living room area. Downstairs and upstairs have separate entrances. This one’s conveniently located near the H-3 Freeway and Kaneohe Marine Corp base.

Up next, this one’s located in the heart of Kakaako! The newly renovated one-bedroom, one-bath unit in the Royal Capitol Plaza features a completely remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets and quartz countertops, new refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. It also includes new luxury vinyl flooring and carpet, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer, and bathroom vanity. This unit is equipped with fire sprinklers, comes with a storage locker and 24-hour security. This is one you won’t want to miss!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current home get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

