Neighbor Islands to receive $5M in federal funds to purchase electric buses

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sen. Brian Schatz announced Thursday that Hawaii, Kauai and Maui counties will receive $5.15 million in federal funding to purchase electric buses and charging infrastructure.

In partnership with the state Department of Transportation, Schatz said each county will receive funds to purchase three new electric buses.

He said the funds will help move the state closer to its goal of decarbonizing its economy by 2045.

“Electric buses make our air cleaner, our roads quieter and reduce the operating costs of our public transit,” Schatz said.

“Hawaii has been a leader in clean energy, and this new federal funding will make it easier for people to get around, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Ed Case said the US House of Representatives passed the INVEST in America Act on Thursday.

Legislators are calling for a $715 billion five-year federal government investment in the country’s surface transportation and water infrastructure.

As part of the act, Case requested $20 million for the state to invest in electrifying ground transportation, increasing charging infrastructure, creating recreational trails and improving the H-1 Freeway.

The measure now goes to the US Senate for further consideration.

