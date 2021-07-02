Tributes
Maui to offer shuttle service from Kahului Airport to resorts across the island

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With an influx of visitors arriving, Maui leaders said they hope a new shuttle service will help with the rental car shortage on the island.

Beginning on Saturday, the county will offer a shuttle service between the Kahului Airport and resorts in west Maui and Wailea.

The “Maui Aloha Shuttle” will make three trips each day using coaches provided by Polynesian Adventure Tours.

Officials said trips to West Maui will cost $50 one-way for adults and $35 for children 4-12 years old. Visitors heading to Wailea will have to pay $35 one-way for adults and $20 for children 4-12 years old. Children 3 years old and under ride for free.

Visitors who want to ride the shuttle can purchase a ticket at the airport counter at baggage claim.

The shuttle service is part of a pilot program and will run through July 17. The county said the program could be extended through the end of this summer.

For more information, click here.

