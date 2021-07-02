Judge denies bail for man charged with murder in fatal shooting on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has denied bail for a man accused of murder following a deadly shooting on Hawaii Island.

Officials said Ioane Asagra was released on Monday after posting $550,000 bail, but a judge later revoked his bail.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Asagra is accused of shooting and killing Joey Richmond on May 25 in Keauhou at a spot known as “End of the World.” Prosecutors said he also burned the victim’s vehicle.

He is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson. Asagra has pleaded “not guilty.”

Prosecutors further alleged Asagra is a “persistent offender” based on his history of having four prior felony convictions.

If convicted, Asagra may be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury trial is scheduled for October.

